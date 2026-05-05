Ocular Therapeutix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $88.6 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $88.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCUL

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