Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $72.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $703.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $685.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $745 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion.

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