Nu Skin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $360 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to $1.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.5 billion.

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