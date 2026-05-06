NRG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $125 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $125 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $9.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.