North American Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOA

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