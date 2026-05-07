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Nomad Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 7:01 AM

WOKING, Britain (AP) — WOKING, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Thursday reported profit of $33.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $836.9 million in the period.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOMD

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