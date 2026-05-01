NextDecade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $136.4 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $136.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

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