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New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 4:46 PM

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported net income of $218.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.20 per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $939.4 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.48 to $3.63 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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