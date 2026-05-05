Neuronetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

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