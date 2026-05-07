NCR Voyix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $606 million in the period.

NCR Voyix expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.