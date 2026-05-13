National Vision: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $543.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.7 million.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to $1.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYE

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