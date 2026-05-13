MV Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.
The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.
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