MSA Safety: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $71.3 million.

The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $463.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSA

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