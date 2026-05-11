Mosaic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported a loss of $257.6 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported a loss of $257.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS

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