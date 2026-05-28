MongoDB: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $687.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $729 million to $734 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion.

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