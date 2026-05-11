Monday.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $28…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $28 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $351.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.9 million.

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