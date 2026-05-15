Mizuho: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.51 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Friday reported net income of $2.51 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.82 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.29 billion, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $60.35 billion.

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