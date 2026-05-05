Minerva Neurosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $125.4 million…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $125.4 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

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