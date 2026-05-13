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Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 7:20 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $238,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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