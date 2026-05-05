MGE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $48.5 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $48.5 million in its first quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $242.7 million in the period.

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