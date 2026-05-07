Mettler-Toledo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $169.5…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $169.5 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $8.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $8.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.70 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $947.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $10.70 to $10.85.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $46.30 to $46.95 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

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