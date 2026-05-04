Metallus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Monday reported profit of $5.4 million in its…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Monday reported profit of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $308.3 million in the period.

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