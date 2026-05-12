Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Meren Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Meren Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2026, 5:27 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNFF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up