Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $235.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

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