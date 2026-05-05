Mercury General: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported profit of $190.4 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported profit of $190.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $3.44. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $3.50 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

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