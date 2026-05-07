MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported profit of $417 million in its…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported profit of $417 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $8.23.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $8.85 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.