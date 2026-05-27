Medicare Special Needs Plans: 2026 Coverage & Eligibility Guide

For the millions of Medicare beneficiaries living with chronic illnesses or complex health needs, standard coverage tends to fall short.…

For the millions of Medicare beneficiaries living with chronic illnesses or complex health needs, standard coverage tends to fall short. Medicare Special Needs Plans (SNPs), however, fill that care gap through more comprehensive, customized benefits and medical support.

SNP benefits change annually, so it’s important to review your options carefully. Here’s what to know about Medicare SNPs in 2026, who qualifies and how to enroll.

[Read: How to Choose the Best Medicare Advantage Plan]

What Is a Medicare Special Needs Plan (SNP)?

A Medicare SNP is a specialized Medicare Advantage plan with additional services for people with specific needs. SNPs are divided into three categories:

— Chronic Condition SNP, or C-SNP

— Dual-Eligible SNP, or D-SNP

— Institutional SNP, I-SNP

At-a-glance: Comparing Medicare SNPs

As of February 2026, Medicare SNPs had more than 8 million enrollees, an increase of nearly 900,000 since the previous year, according to KFF.

All SNPs are expected to follow existing Medicare Advantage program rules. For instance, they must provide Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, notes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), so beneficiaries can manage and control their health needs.

Chronic Condition SNP, or C-SNPs

C-SNPs are designed for individuals who have severe, disabling or chronic conditions. While individual plans determine which illnesses or conditions they cover, the following categories of conditions are generally eligible for coverage, according to Medicare.gov:

— Cardiovascular and blood disorders: Certain cardiovascular and severe hematological disorders, chronic heart disease, stroke

— Metabolic and immune disorders: Chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, diabetes, HIV/AIDS

— Brain and mental health conditions: Certain chronic and disabling mental health conditions and neurological disorders, dementia

— Systemic and internal organ illnesses: Cancer, certain autoimmune disorders, chronic gastrointestinal diseases and chronic lung disorders

— Dependency disorders: Chronic alcohol use disorder and other substance use disorders

C-SNPs are particularly helpful for those who have been denied coverage because they have one or more of these conditions. People in these plans generally get all the benefits of original Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical coverage). They also get prescription drug coverage, and most get coverage for routine dental, vision and hearing care.

Dual-Eligible SNP, or D-SNPs

D-SNPs are specifically designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid b. To qualify, an individual must meet the following criteria:

— Age or disability status:

— Age 65 or older, OR

— A qualifying disability or condition, such as:

— Cerebral palsy

— Autism

— Down syndrome

— Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

— Financial status:

— Must meet low-income requirements, which are determined by your state

Institutional SNP, or I-SNPs

I-SNPs are designed for people requiring long-term care. According to CMS, these plans are restricted to Medicare-eligible individuals who have had or may need services for 90 days or longer in the following settings:

— A skilled nursing facility

— A long-term senior care facility

— An intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities

— An inpatient psychiatric facility

— At home, where the same level of institutional care is provided

[READ: Medicare Advantage HMOs vs. PPOs: Which Is Right for You?]

Eligibility & Enrollment

To enroll in a Medicare SNP, you must meet the following requirements:

— Have Medicare parts A and B

— Live in the plan’s service area

— Meet requirements for one of the three SNP types

All SNPs must confirm the applicant’s special needs status. Although you can apply online, SNPs may choose whether or not to enroll beneficiaries through this process.

Enrollment steps

If you determine that you are eligible, you can go to Medicare.gov and enroll online. If you know the SNP you want to enroll in, you can contact that plan directly. You also can contact an independent insurance agent or your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to help you navigate the system and enroll in the best SNP for you.

[READ: Worst Medicare Advantage Plans: How to Find a Good One]

2026 Costs, Coverage and Enrollment Updates

Provider networks, plans and benefits change every year, so if you’re enrolling in an SNP for 2026, keep the following financial and timeline updates in mind.

Enrollment windows

— Standard open enrollment: The annual open enrollment period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. The Medicare Advantage enrollment period, from January 1 to March 31, allows beneficiaries who are already enrolled in Medicare Advantage to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or return to original Medicare.

— Special enrollment periods: These enrollments periods allow SNP-eligible individuals to join or switch plans outside the normal window due to their Medicaid eligibility, ongoing chronic health conditions or institutional care needs.

Potential out-of-pocket costs

— Premiums: The Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 in 2026. Although Medicare SNPs are a type of Medicare Advantage plan, beneficiaries are still generally responsible for paying Medicare Part B premiums unless they qualify for financial assistance programs, such as Medicaid. Many D-SNP members receive financial assistance for these premiums.

— Deductibles, coinsurance and copays: These out-of-pocket costs are the amount you must pay before your plan kicks in and your share of the cost of medical services or prescriptions.

— Maximum out-of-pocket limit: Also known as MOOP, this amount is the most you’ll pay in a year for covered services. In 2026, the MOOP is $9,250.

How to Compare and Choose a Medicare SNP

To compare and choose the right Medicare SNP for you, you’ll need to tap into available search tools.

— Explore compare tools, such as the U.S. News Medicare Advantage and Part D search tool or the Medicare plan finder, and enter your ZIP code.

— Filter results by “Special Needs Plans (SNPs)” to see the options in your area.

— Compare by quality, out-of-pocket cost or covered benefits.

When reviewing your options, make sure you don’t get too focused on the extra benefits, such as dental, grocery cards or transportation, Roberts advises. The key aspects to assess are if your doctors are in-network, how restrictive the referral and prior authorization rules are and whether your medications are covered the way you expect.

“Those are the details that end up affecting (your) care far more than the extra perks,” she adds.

Pros and Cons of SNPs

Understanding both the benefits and limitations of SNPs is important, since these plans vary in how they deliver care and coverage.

Pros

— More coordinated care

— Benefits tailored to specific groups, such as individuals with chronic conditions or long-term care needs

— Often includes prescription drug coverage and supplemental benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing, transportation or meals

— Can improve access to condition-specific providers

Cons

— Limited provider networks

— Benefits and coverage change annually

— Prior authorizations and utilization reviews may limit or delay some services

— Care coordination gaps can still occur

— Extra benefits don’t always outweigh the network and coverage limitations for all members

The advantages explained

Medicare SNPs offer more coordinated and individualized care.

A high-quality SNP actively coordinates across doctors, services and benefits so members are not left figuring things out on their own, says Christopher M. McDade, Philadelphia-based president of Medicare Markets at AmeriHealth Caritas. This approach results in easier access to care and fewer treatment disruptions.

For instance, you may join an SNP designed for people who have end-stage liver disease. Under this plan, you might get access to a network of providers who specialize in treating this condition and who can help you manage it (including dietary guidance). You might also get access to a drug formulary that covers drugs usually used to treat end-stage liver disease.

Jeremy Newnham, Miami-based chief revenue officer of Magnolia Healthcare, adds that these plans are also actively shifting to provide timely access and response times as well as better benefits.

“These benefits can range from transportation to (resources for) food insecurity, social isolation, lack of stable housing and even caregivers,” he explains. “Health plans often provide additional benefits in such cases, but these are likely to become part of the core benefit package for most beneficiaries in the future.”

The disadvantages explained

On paper, SNPs can look attractive because they often have lower costs and richer benefits, Roberts says. But the tradeoff is that they can be more restrictive when it comes to networks and care coordination.

“I’ve seen situations where someone enrolls, and it works well initially, but later their doctors leave the network or their health needs change, and the plan becomes harder to work with,” she says.

McDade adds that plans only meeting the minimum standard can result in fragmented services, which can be exacerbated by Medicare and Medicaid operating under different rules.

“Even within D-SNPs, not every plan fully integrates services, so members can still experience gaps in coordination,” he says.

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Medicare Special Needs Plans: 2026 Coverage & Eligibility Guide originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/27/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.