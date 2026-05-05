MasterBrand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in…

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $618 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, MasterBrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 13 cents.

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