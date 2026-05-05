Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

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