Marriott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $648 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $648 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.99 to $3.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.38 to $11.63 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

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