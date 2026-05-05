Marqeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.8 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MQ

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