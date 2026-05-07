Marine Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period.

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