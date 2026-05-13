Marchex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

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