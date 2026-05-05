Marathon Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $511 million.…

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $511 million.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $34.57 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.