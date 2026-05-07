Main Street Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $49 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $49 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 93 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $140.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

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