Magal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $832,000 in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $832,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period.

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