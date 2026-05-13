MacroGenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

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