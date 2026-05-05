LoanDepot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $286.4 million in the period.

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