Live Nation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported a loss…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $389.1 million in its first quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYV

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