Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period.

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