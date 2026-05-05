Limbach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.4…

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.5 million.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $760 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB

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