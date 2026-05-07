LifeStance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $403.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $425 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST

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