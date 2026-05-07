Legget & Platt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $918.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

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