Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period.

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