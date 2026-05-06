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LATAM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 2:51 AM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $576 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The airline posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LTM

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