LATAM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $576 million…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $576 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The airline posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period.

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