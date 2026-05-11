Kodiak Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $17.8 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $345.8 million in the period.

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