Knife River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.2 million…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $79.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of $1.40.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.42 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $410.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.6 million.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNF

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