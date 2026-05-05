Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $352.9 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.46 billion.

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