Keysight: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $349 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.43 to $2.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYS

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