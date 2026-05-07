Kenvue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $474 million. On…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $474 million.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVUE

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